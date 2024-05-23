4 Retail Tenants Sign to West Palm Beach Development

The owners of Nora, a 40-acre mixed-use development in West Palm Beach, Fla., said Thursday that they’re adding four new tenants to the roster.

The largest deal is with Del Mar Mediterranean Restaurant, which will occupy 9,885 square feet of interior space and a 2,000-square-foot patio, the development team said.

Del Mar Mediterranean Restaurant has a location in Naples, Fla., and is scheduled to open in Columbus, Ohio, in June. Signature menu items at the Naples location include a 16-ounce rib-eye for $67, a whole branzino for $110, and a lamb rack for $132.

In the other three transactions, Sana Skin Studio will take 1,794 square feet, clothing boutique Mint leased 1,799 square feet, and The Spot Barbershop will move into 1,289 square feet.

The first phase of the Nora development — a partnership of NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital — features 55,000 square feet of office space and 154,000 square feet of retail space for 25 ground-floor retail tenants in repurposed warehouses. The development extends along North Railroad Avenue north of Downtown West Palm Beach.

Previously announced tenants include pizzeria Juliana’s, sports bar Garret Sports and Recreation, Celis Juice Bar & Café, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and fitness studios Rumble and Solidcore.

Construction began last year and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Nora will also house a 201-room hotel that’s a partnership between BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson, the team behind some of New York City’s most well-known boutique hotels such as The Bowery and the refurbished Chelsea Hotel.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.