The doctor will see you … at the end of 2025.

A joint venture between Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties has unveiled plans to build three new commercial properties at its sprawling 605-acre, mixed-use community dubbed Maple Lawn in Fulton, Md.

The JV plans to construct two medical offices and one adjacent retail building, together totaling 85,000 square feet. Once completed in late 2025, Maple Lawn will comprise 1.8 million square feet of Class A office, retail and R&D/flex space.

Plans call for a three-story medical building at 7585 Maple Lawn Boulevard spanning 39,000 square feet and a two-story medical building at 7575 Maple Lawn Boulevard with 28,000 square feet. The retail space, at 7415 Maple Lawn Boulevard, will be one story at 17,000 square feet.

“We are proceeding with tremendous confidence, fueled by the long-term success of occupancy levels in the office and medical office buildings at Maple Lawn,” said St. John Properties President and CEO Lawrence Maykrantz in a statement. “We believe the successful leasing activity of our Class A medical office buildings will continue with a pipeline of new users who will need high-quality and readily available product in the years ahead.”

Greenebaum is acting as master developer of the campus, which currently consists of 1,300 single family homes. Commercial tenants there include Cisco Systems, DataTribe, Johns Hopkins Medicine, engineering firm KBR and defense contractor Raytheon.

The JV earlier this year also acquired 12 acres at the Montpelier Research Park, which is adjacent to Maple Lawn, for an undisclosed price. The developers plan to speculatively build two more single-story, 70,000-square-foot R&D/flex spaces there, which are expected to be completed sometime in 2026.

Maple Lawn is relatively close to Maryland’s famed tech and life sciences corridor, home to more than 80 biotechnology and life sciences companies. The area is also home to the National Cancer Institute, the Frederick National Lab for Cancer Research and the biological defense and medical research center known as Fort Detrick.

