Jewelry Wholesaler La Radiant Opening 5K-SF Showroom in Koreatown

A costume jewelry wholesaler is planning a New York City office and showroom in Koreatown.

La Radiant signed a 10-year, 5,000-square-foot lease at Double Seven Realty Group of New York’s 11 West 32nd Street, according to brokers Resolution Real Estate Partners. It’s unclear if this is the 30-year-old jewelry company’s first location in New York City or if it will be relocating from elsewhere.

Asking rent was $36 per square foot, according to Resolution’s Jonata Dayan and Brett Weiss, which represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

The brokers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Double Seven and La Radiant could not be reached for comment.

Constructed in 1904, the 11-story building has 49,000 square feet of commercial space, according to PropertyShark. Double Seven acquired the property for an undisclosed amount in 2001, according to property records.

Other tenants listed in the building are Food Gallery 32, a food court across the first three floors of the building that sells everything from fried chicken to Asian food, as well as Maru Karaoke Lounge and MK Karaoke.

