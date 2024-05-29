Greystone Hires Shaya Ackerman From Meridian to Grow Agency Lending 

Greystone has added Shaya Ackerman from Meridian Capital Group to help lead the firm’s agency lending business, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ackerman joined Greytone this month as a managing director focused on facilitating Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-backed loans on multifamily and health care properties. He reports to Chip Hudson, Greystone’s co-head of agency lending, and will also work closely with an origination team led by Donny Rosenberg.

“Greystone offers a special blend of institutional-quality products, processes and relationships combined with a private, entrepreneurial and nimble mindset,” Ackerman said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Donny and launch this next chapter of my career at Greystone.”

Prior to arriving at Greystone, Ackerman spent nearly a decade at Meridian and closed more than $10 billion of deals for the brokerage over the past five years across various asset classes. Previous to Meridian he led Eastern Union Funding’s structured financing division.

“As someone we’ve worked closely with for many years with great success, Shaya is finally joining the fray here at Greystone,” Hudson said in a statement. “His relationships, knowledge and expertise across many different products and asset classes will add a significant benefit to our clients.”

