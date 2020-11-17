Walker & Dunlop Moving HQ to New Bethesda Office Tower

Walker & Dunlop has signed a 59,000-square-foot lease at The Wilson, a 362,643-square-foot office building in Bethesda, Md., with the building’s owner, Carr Properties.

The commercial real estate company will move its headquarters to the space, taking the entirety of floors 12, 13 and 14 when the building opens next year. The new HQ is located at 7272 Wisconsin Avenue, while its old building was nearby at 7501 Wisconsin Avenue.

“Culture and creativity happen in the office,” Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “As a high-growth company that is known for its phenomenal customer service and vibrant corporate culture, Walker & Dunlop is extremely excited to create our new corporate headquarters in Carr’s gleaming new building in Bethesda.”

The 23-story building offers a state-of-the-art fitness center, private and shared outdoor terraces, and an advanced HVAC system that circulates 100 percent outside air in the building. The Wilson is one piece of a 940,000-square-foot, mixed-use development, which also consists of The Elm, a two-tower, 456-unit residential development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walker & Dunlop as a valued customer at The Wilson,” Oliver Carr III, Carr Properties’ CEO, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, a building’s health and wellness qualities are critically important considerations in customers’ decision-making process.”

Other notable tenants between The Wilson and The Elm are FOX 5 DC, ProShares, WeWork, Enviva Partners and UBS Group.

Transwestern Executive Managing Directors Phillip McCarthy and Keith Foery and Senior Vice President Erin Kurucza represented the owner in the deal. Walker & Dunlop was represented by CBRE Vice Chairman Lou Christopher and Senior Vice Presidents Brad Wilner and Charlie Carroccio.