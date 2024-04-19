Sales Deals of the Week: NYC Luxury Condo Developer’s Dream Dies
The top investment sales from April 15 to April 19
Take your sunglasses off for this week’s deal sheet. A distressed development site near Manhattan’s High Line sold for $87.4 million, leaving the seller, Casco Development, drowning in debt. And a Miami Beach office building known as The Lincoln changed hands for at a discount two years after a deal that would have valued it $30 million higher fell through. Plus, a new owner-occupier has joined the chat, but it’s not a conspiracy.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$87.4 million
|540 West 21st Street; Manhattan
|Legion Investment Group
|Casco Development
|N/A
|Development site
|$62.5 million
|1691 Michigan Avenue; Miami Beach, Fla.
|Black Lion
|Clarion Partners
|Newmark’s Jeremy Hakala, Clay Sidner and Brandon Shores represented Black Lion. CBRE’s Christian Lee and Sean Kelly represented Clarion.
|Office
|$31 million
|129 West 29th Street; Manhattan
|New Tang Dynasty
|Samson Management
|N/A
|Office
|$12.4 million
|3047 Biscayne Boulevard; Edgewater, Fla.
|Grupo Frali
|3-H Group
|Apex Capital Realty’s Francisco Rodriguez and Ovy Anghel
|Development site
