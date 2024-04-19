Sales Deals of the Week: NYC Luxury Condo Developer’s Dream Dies

Take your sunglasses off for this week’s deal sheet. A distressed development site near Manhattan’s High Line sold for $87.4 million, leaving the seller, Casco Development, drowning in debt. And a Miami Beach office building known as The Lincoln changed hands for at a discount two years after a deal that would have valued it $30 million higher fell through. Plus, a new owner-occupier has joined the chat, but it’s not a conspiracy.

