Finance Deals of the Week: A $575M Stunner in Los Angeles
The top five financing deals from April 1 to April 5
By The Editors April 5, 2024 10:00 amreprints
It was another big week of financings as the top five deals all exceeded $100 million, including a massive $575 million that JMB Realty secured for an office development in Los Angeles. The other big deals include the Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA getting $475 million for a residential tower in Brooklyn, and Clipper Equity landing $105 million in construction financing for the renovation of the former Sears department store building in Brooklyn.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$575 million
|Cale Street Partners
|JMB Realty
|1950 Avenue of the Stars; Los Angeles
|Office development
|N/A
|$415 million
|M&T Bank
|The Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA
|18 Sixth Avenue; Brooklyn
|Residential
|N/A
|$216 million
|MF1 Capital
|Gotham Organization and The Carlyle Group
|200 West 67th Street; Manhattan
|Residential
|CBRE's Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Lawrence Britvan and Adam Spengler
|$113 million
|Apollo
|Faropoint
|29-property portfolio; national
|Industrial
|Key Bank Real Estate Capital's Joshua Mayers
|$105 million
|Valley National Bank
|Clipper Equity
|2201 Beverly Road; Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|Landstone Capital Group’s Leah Paskus
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 1 to April 5. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
