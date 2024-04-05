Finance
New York City

Finance Deals of the Week: A $575M Stunner in Los Angeles

The top five financing deals from April 1 to April 5

By April 5, 2024 10:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

It was another big week of financings as the top five deals all exceeded $100 million, including a massive $575 million that JMB Realty secured for an office development in Los Angeles.  The other big deals include the Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA getting $475 million for a residential tower in Brooklyn, and Clipper Equity landing $105 million in construction financing for the renovation of the former Sears department store building in Brooklyn.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$575 million Cale Street Partners JMB Realty 1950 Avenue of the Stars; Los Angeles Office development N/A
$415 million M&T Bank The Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA 18 Sixth Avenue; Brooklyn Residential N/A
$216 million MF1 Capital Gotham Organization and The Carlyle Group 200 West 67th Street; Manhattan Residential CBRE's Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Lawrence Britvan and Adam Spengler
$113 million Apollo Faropoint 29-property portfolio; national Industrial Key Bank Real Estate Capital's Joshua Mayers
$105 million Valley National Bank Clipper Equity 2201 Beverly Road; Brooklyn Multifamily Landstone Capital Group’s Leah Paskus

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 1 to April 5. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

