Finance  ·  Construction
South Florida

Short-Term Rental Condo in Brickell Lands $71M in Financing

By April 15, 2024 7:00 am
reprints
Ben Jacobson and Brett Forman of Forman Capital. Photo: Forman Capital

The developer of a short-term rental project in Miami’s Brickell Financial District landed $70.6 million in financing to complete the construction, according to public records.

North Development is building the 12-story, 172-unit Domus Flats at Brickell Park at 1611 SW Second Avenue. The condo-hotel brand delivers units that are fully furnished. Once the building is completed in 2025, owners can live in the units or operate the apartments as short-term rentals.

SEE ALSO: Blackstone’s Loan on Schwab Building Hits Special Servicing, Modification Underway

Unit prices range from $500,000 to $1.2 million. The apartments are small, ranging from 300 to 979 square feet.

More than half of the residential units were sold before ground was broken on the project, according to the company. Domus Flats also includes a commercial suite on the ground floor and 22 for-sale storage units.

The financing includes a $54.6 million mortgage from Forman Capital of Boynton Beach, Fla. North Development also received a $16 million mezzanine loan from Core Capital.

Ben Jacobson, Scott Mehlman and Ty Regnier originated the loan on behalf of Forman Capital. The regional lender previously provided a $39 million loan for a condo in the Destin Beach region in the Florida Panhandle.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

1611 SW Second Avenue, Core Capital, Domus Flats at Brickell Park, Forman Capital, North Development
Charles Schwab headquarters (left) at 211 Main Street, San Francisco.
Finance  ·  CMBS
San Francisco

Blackstone’s Loan on Schwab Building Hits Special Servicing, Modification Underway

By Cathy Cunningham
Finance deal sheet
Finance
New York City

Finance Deals of the Week: A Massive $911M Refi in New York City

By The Editors
Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Blackstone Lands $429M CMBS Refi for Hotel Portfolio 

By Cathy Cunningham