Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Lender Lists Savanna’s 360 Lexington For Sale Following Foreclosure Action

By April 16, 2024 2:49 pm
reprints
360 Lexington Avenue
360 Lexington Avenue. Photo: Savanna

Savanna’s 360 Lexington Avenue is up for sale after a period of slow leasing and the lender foreclosing on the property, Commercial Observer has learned.

Savanna bought the 24-story building in 2019 for $180 million from AEW Partners, with the largest tenant occupying only about 30,000 square feet. Its lenders, Barclays (BCS) and PPM America, are now putting the property up for sale. 

SEE ALSO: Nationwide Provides $100M Refi for Nine South Florida Industrial Assets

The lenders provided a $110 million loan in 2019 and foreclosed on the property earlier this year, property records show.

Newmark (NMRK) is leading the sale, according to an offering memorandum viewed by CO. 

The 268,554-square-foot Midtown office building near Grand Central Terminal is 60 percent leased, with some of the largest tenants in the building paying rents in the high double digits in a district that has become one of the hottest office markets in Manhattan.

Connecticut-based bank Webster Bank likely has the largest footprint with 30,621 square feet. Asking rent for the space was about $69 per square foot when Webster signed a new 10-year deal in March 2022.

Asking rent across Manhattan was $77.19 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024 while Midtown hit an average of $82.84 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

Plaza Construction, which has worked on projects including the Brooklyn Navy Yard, also signed a 10-year deal for 14,405 square feet in December 2020.

Adam Doneger, Adam Spies, Josh King and Doug Harmon are the Newmark brokers listing the property.

Savanna did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Newmark declined to comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

360 Lexington Avenue, AEW Partners, Barclays, Newmark, PPM America, Savanna, AEW Partners, Barclays, Newmark, Savanna
Rivani The Lincoln
Sales  ·  office
Florida

Black Lion’s Robert Rivani Buys Miami Beach Office for $63M, Plans $50M Renovation

By Nick Trombola
Michael T. Cohen
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

Colliers’ Michael Cohen On Filling All That Empty New York Office Space

By David M. Levitt
129 West 29th Street.
Sales  ·  office
New York City

TV Station New Tang Dynasty Buys Chelsea Office Building for $31M

By Abigail Nehring