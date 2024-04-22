Rosetta Bakery Coming to Midtown Miami’s Standard Residences

Rosetta Bakery will open a new location, with an attached speakeasy, at The Standard Residences in Midtown Miami.

The Miami Beach-born Italian cafe will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space near the lobby of the upcoming development at 3100 NE First Avenue, plus 1,200 square feet of outdoor space. In addition to its standard fare of Italian baked goods offered by Rosetta, the location will include a hidden area for late-night cocktails called Privato by Rosetta.

The 12-story Standard Residences, near The Shops at Midtown, are being developed by Rosso Development and Midtown Development. In October, the developers secured $45 million from Bank OZK to complete the building, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

The location marks Rosetta Bakery’s eighth in the Miami area, including three in Miami Beach, with two more in Manhattan and the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The bakery, which was co-founded by Tommaso Bulfon, opened its first location in 2015 on Collins Avenue, with the intention of bringing true Italian flavor to the island.

“Tommaso and his team have elevated the café experience into an art form, perfecting Italian patisserie, culture and craft cocktails,” said Carlos Rosso. “Together, we want to create a spot that will be the first place in the morning where residents at The Standard can visit for coffee and croissants, and the last place at night where they can linger and enjoy a Negroni or Bellini in good company.”

As of April, 95 percent of the 228 units at The Standard were sold, up from 85 percent in October.

