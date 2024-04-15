Monster Energy Inks First Miami Office Lease Near Wynwood

Monster Energy is opening a Miami office at a three-story building between Wynwood and Downtown, one of eight deals that have completed the lease-up of the property.

The beverage company known for its energy drinks signed a 7,932-square-foot lease at the 58,000-square-foot building at 1900 NE Miami Court, backing up against North Miami Avenue. Monster Energy is scheduled to move in next month.

Emilia Howard of Gridline Properties represented landlord Big Move Properties in this and the other deals, which total close to 40,000 square feet, while Vivian Gonzalez and John Marshall of Cushman & Wakefield represented Monster Energy. Asking rent at the property was $55 per square foot modified gross, according to a spokesperson for Gridline.

In a second recent deal at the property, Aroma 360, a company that provides scents for homes and businesses, took 9,588 square feet. Another scent-related company, Touchland, which offers a hand-sanitizer mist with specialized scents, leased 2,927 square feet. Gridline Properties’ Howard represented both tenants.

Big Move offers move-in spec offices, which made way for some of the smaller deals over the last year, including Supply Caddy, a food packaging supplier, which signed a 4,298-square-foot lease; new-to-market Building Drops, a structural engineering consulting firm, which took 3,375 square feet; and two food and beverage design companies, Micro Design and Sherpa, which will share 2,550 square feet.

Four of the eight new tenants were newcomers to the market, while the other four, including Aroma 360, were expanding existing office footprints.

Big Move Properties, which is itself located at the recently repositioned property, owns a range of boutique office and retail properties in Wynwood, including the Atrium @Trackside and Gallery @Trackside.

