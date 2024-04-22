Madison Realty Capital has hired Samir Tejpaul from Affinius Capital as head of capital markets, the private equity firm announced Monday.

Tejpaul spent the last six years at Affinius (previously Square Mile Capital Management) , where he most recently was head of credit capital markets & specialty asset finance. He began his new role on April 1 in New York reporting to Brian Shatz and Josh Zegen, co-founders and managing principals of Madison Realty Capital.

“Madison Realty Capital is exceptionally well-positioned to grow in this environment, and I am eager to work closely with Brian and Josh to help the firm capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in front of it,” Tejpaul said in a statement.

At Affinius, Tejpaul facilitated deals across a number of structures including transitional bridge debt, construction and commercial mortgage backed securities loans. Prior to arriving at Square Mile in 2018, Tejpau was a vice president in Deutsche Bank (DB)’s commercial real estate group.

Tejpaul is also currency chair of the Alternative Lenders & High Yield Investors Forum with the CRE Finance Council. He graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business. .

“Samir is a seasoned real estate investor with a history of scaling and driving value creating initiatives at real estate investment firms, and brings with him deep relationships with borrowers, asset managers, and institutional allocators,” Shatz and Zegen said in a joint statement. “The need for experienced lenders with stability and certainty of execution is as great as it has ever been.”

