Lee & Associates Taps Avison Young’s Todd Korren to Lead NYC Leasing

Lee & Associates NYC has tapped Avison Young’s Todd Korren to head up its New York leasing team, Commercial Observer has learned.

In his new role, Korren will helm daily brokerage, recruitment and staff management and strategic planning and financial reporting. Korren, who will hold the title of executive managing director of leasing, brings to Lee & Associates over 30 years of experience in leasing and construction projects, most recently as a principal at Avison Young, where he oversaw business development, transaction management and lease negotiations.

Korren has negotiated a wide range of small to large leases throughout his career, totaling 9.1 million square feet to date. He has also been involved in acquisitions and sales of properties with a total value of nearly $3 billion, and has supervised nearly 500 interior construction and development projects, according to Lee & Associates.

Many midsize service firms have either merged or shuttered in recent years, leaving a gap in the industry well suited for Korren and his new team, Korren said.

“[This new role] affords me the opportunity to be involved in areas that I love and areas that I have expertise in, like strategic planning, tenant leasing and investment sales,” Korren said. “This won’t be my first rodeo, as they say.”

Korren is a true industry veteran. Before joining Avison Young in 2018, Korren served as principal and chief operating officer of EVO Real Estate Group, overseeing its brokerage division. Before that, he worked at Massey Knakal Realty Services, where he served as executive managing director in charge of its nearly 60-person sales team, the largest retail leasing group in the tri-state area at the time.

Avison Young, meanwhile, has gone through some turmoil lately, putting cost-cutting measures in place after defaulting on one of its operational loans earlier this year. It also lost two of its New York heavy hitters in 2022 when Mitti Liebersohn and Arthur Mirante joined Savills.

A spokesperson for Avison Young declined a request to comment.

