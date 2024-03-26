Jamison Properties Seeks to Build More Housing in L.A.’s Koreatown

More housing in Los Angeles’ Koreatown is desperately needed these days, and developer Jamison Properties has seen the bat signal.

Plans were filed by an entity connected to Jamison last week to Los Angeles City Planning to raze and redevelop a corner lot on Western Avenue in Koreatown to make way for a new six-story, 157-unit apartment building.

The roughly 129,000-square-foot site, dubbed 870 Western after its address, and across the street from the Koreatown Plaza mall, would also feature 3,000 square feet of commercial space.

DFH Architects is designing the development. News of the plans was first reported in Urbanize.

The developers are seeking incentives from the Transit Oriented Communities program in order to build 870 Western larger than what zoning rules there would typically allow, per Urbanize. In exchange, 16 of the development’s apartment units would be reserved for extremely low-income housing.

Representatives for Koreatown-based Jamison declined requests from Commercial Observer for comment.

Jamison, owners of one of the largest apartment portfolios in L.A., has been busy with multifamily development in K-town the past decade (and more recently with some sizable office-to-residential conversion plans in other neighborhoods). About a block north of the 870 Western project, the developer is constructing 230 apartments with retail space, dubbed Western Station, together with its restoration of the historic Pellissier Square Garage. Meanwhile, Jamison is also planning another 125-unit, mixed-use project at 730 South Western Avenue, per Urbanize.

