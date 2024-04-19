There’s just something about the greater Washington, D.C., region that keeps prompting Lee & Associates to grow its footprint there.

Just a few months after adding a dedicated, three-person mid-Atlantic retail sales and leasing team to its platform, the firm tapped 17-year industry veteran Kristin Rebeck as a new senior vice president of its Maryland office.

In her new role, Rebeck will work primarily as a tenant adviser, guiding private companies and organizations looking to relocate to or expand their operations in the greater D.C. area, according to Lee & Associates. Rebeck has spent much of her career in the region, specializing in office, flexible workspace and industrial asset classes.

“As I progress through my career, I think it’s of paramount importance to have a national platform like Lee behind you, but I also love the regional focus that Lee provides,” Rebeck told Commercial Observer. “That’s part of what really attracted me to Lee — a local and regional feel, yet the ability to tap into a large national network.”

Rebeck moves to Lee after nearly four years at mid-Atlantic brokerage firm Edge (acquired by KLNB in 2023), where she served as vice president. She also previously held that role at recruiting and consulting firm The Talent Agency in Bethesda, Md., and at Cresa.

“She has worked extensively and brokered several high-profile transactions in the Frederick area and, as a growing submarket serving Washington, D.C., this is an area in which we would like to cultivate more deeply,” Lee Principal Kate Jordan said in a statement.

In addition to the new mid-Atlantic retail sales and leasing team of Mark Mueller, Glenn Ulick and Kaitlyn Thomas, Rebeck’s hiring follows the promotion of Marley Welsh to principal at Lee’s Maryland office earlier this year. Welsh is part of an all-women advisory team at the office, along with Jordan and associate Samantha Eckels.

