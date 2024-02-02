Lee & Associates Adds Mid-Atlantic Retail Sales and Leasing Team

Lee & Associates-Maryland has added a dedicated mid-Atlantic retail sales and leasing team, poaching all three hires from Broad Reach Retail Partners.

Mark Mueller and Glenn Ulick have been named senior vice presidents of the Howard County-based brokerage firm, while Kaitlyn Thomas joins as an associate.

“Attracting an intact, highly successful and dedicated retail team strengthens our entire organization and expands the suite of services we can offer to development companies, landlords, investors and tenants,” Allan Riorda, president and principal of Lee & Associates- Maryland, told Commercial Observer.

“The retail asset class remains extremely robust with a national vacancy rate below 5 percent and, since struggling during the pandemic, has bounced back as consumers continually demonstrate their preference to visit traditional brick-and-mortar stores and eat out at restaurants.”

Mueller, most recently president of Broad Reach Retail Partners’ brokerage division, has more than 43 years of retail real estate experience. He also served as president of Sierra U.S.’s mid-Atlantic region for eight years and worked for KLNB Retail. Throughout his career, he has completed transactions totaling more than 2 million square feet of space.

Ulick was formerly senior brokerage associate for Broad Reach Retail Partners and has more than 18 years of industry experience. Over his career, he has also worked for Grubb & Ellis and Newmark, and has executed sales and leasing for more than 3.5 million square feet of space.

Thomas was a brokerage associate for Broad Reach Retail Partners, and brings more than 11 years of industry experience to the firm.

“Mark, Glenn and Kaitlyn bring instant credibility and extremely strong and long-standing relationships to Lee & Associates and will be able to hit the ground running in response to emerging opportunities,” Riorda said. “Most importantly, they are each highly respected professionals with impeccable integrity which will make for a seamless transition as they mesh with like-minded specialists on our existing team.”

