CBRE Taps Heather Nevin to Help Lead Mid-Atlantic Office

Transwestern’s Heather Nevin is set to join CBRE (CBRE)’s mid-Atlantic office as its new senior managing director of mid-Atlantic investor services and its Maryland market leader, joining the office’s leadership team headed by President Kyle Schoppmann.

In her new role at CBRE, Nevin will manage the growth of the mid-Atlantic region’s agency leasing and property management services, according to CBRE. She will also oversee day-to-day operations at CBRE’s Baltimore and Bethesda, Md., offices.

SEE ALSO: How Private Lenders are Stepping Up to Bridge the Financing Gap

“Heather has built a strong reputation and we are thrilled to add a leader of her caliber to our team,” Schoppmann said in a statement. “Heather’s deep regional expertise and diverse experience will be instrumental to driving our future growth in the region.”

Nevin has worn many hats throughout her nearly three-decade career. She started in the mid-1990s as a business analyst and economics researcher for consulting firm McKinsey and the Federal Reserve Board, respectively. She then went on to graduate from the University of Chicago Law School in 2000, working as an attorney for several years before going back to school for interior design at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

And the mid-Atlantic/Washington, D.C., region is hardly new to Nevin. She comes to CBRE after more than seven years at Transwestern, where she most recently served as the mid-Atlantic regional chief operating officer.

Before Transwestern, Nevin was a senior associate in the D.C. office of global design and architecture firm Gensler, and before that served as a partner at OTJ Architects, also in D.C, where she led office renovation projects for tech, nonprofit and law firm clients.

“I’m excited to join forces with this talented group of advisors to leverage CBRE’s industry-leading platform and provide our clients with the creative, thoughtful, and practical solutions that the evolving real estate landscape demands,” Nevin said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Transwestern declined to comment on Nevin’s departure.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.