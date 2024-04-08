Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Brickell Leads South Florida’s Strong Q1 Office Market 

By April 8, 2024 9:00 am
reprints
PHOTO: Courtesy OKO Group and Cain International

In contrast to the dark clouds looming over the national office market, South Florida’s office space continues to attract strong interest from tenants willing to pay top dollar.

Overall rental rates in Miami-Dade County rose to an average asking of $53.53 per square foot in the first quarter, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier, commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield reported. Brickell and Miami Beach were the county’s most desirable office submarkets, with annual asking rents topping $74 a square foot.

SEE ALSO: Citywide Administrative Services Renews 43K-SF Queens Testing Center

The trends on Brickell are especially eye-popping. In the Class A market there, vacancy was just 5.7 percent, and average rents were $102.39 per square foot, up 21.1 percent from a year ago.

“You’re seeing rental rates skyrocket,” said Eric Messer, senior research manager at Cushman & Wakefield. “Landlords are very happy.”

Overall leasing volume in Miami-Dade County was 467,733 square feet, up 3.2 percent from a year ago.

In Palm Beach County, the average rental rate for office space was $46.29 per square foot, up 3.6 percent from the first quarter of 2023, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The most attention-catching submarket there was the town of Palm Beach, where Class A rental rates remained at $108.20 per square foot, unchanged from a year ago.

In Broward County rents rose 3.6 percent, to $39.85 a foot. Vacancy was at 16.8 percent. Leasing activity, at 299,574 square feet, was off 24 percent from a year ago. While Broward remains the weakest of the three countywide office markets in South Florida, Messer sees the softness as a “slight hiccup” rather than a sign of an ominous downturn.

The continued strength in South Florida rental rates comes as office markets in much of the nation struggle. Work-from-home trends have reduced office occupancy to the extent that $54.7 billion in office properties nationwide were in distress as of the first quarter, according to a recent report by MSCI Real Assets.

In South Florida, signs of distress remain rare, although there are scattered signs that the market might be taking a breather. In Palm Beach County, office vacancy rose to 11.7 percent, up from 11 percent in the first quarter of 2023, Cushman reported. And leasing activity was off 40 percent from a year ago, to 221,269 square feet.

In Miami-Dade County, vacancy was 15.4 percent in the first quarter, down from 15.5 percent from a year earlier.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

Cushman & Wakefield, Eric Messer
666 Third Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Investment Manager VanEck Staying Put in 53K SF at 666 Third

By Nicholas Rizzi
An industrial and office building in Queens
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Citywide Administrative Services Renews 43K-SF Queens Testing Center

By Abigail Nehring
38 Greene Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Crypto Trading Platform dYdX Opening First NYC Office at 38 Greene Street

By Mark Hallum