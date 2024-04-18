Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Artifact Group, Blutrich Holdings Secure $20M Financing for Miami Parking Garage

By April 18, 2024 1:28 pm
reprints
Bayfront Parking Garage
The Bayfront Parking Garage in Downtown Miami is zoned for up to 800 residential units and 120 hotel rooms, should the owners move to redevelop it. Concord Summit Capital

A Downtown Miami parking garage could potentially be redeveloped into a hotel or multifamily building, and it just got some fresh financing to help developers plan the next steps.

The joint venture of Artifact Group and Blutrich Holdings secured $20 million in senior financing for the property at 255 NE First Street, dubbed Bayfront Parking Garage. Concord Summit Capital Managing Director Justin Neelis arranged the financing, which was provided by Miami-based Vertix Group.

SEE ALSO: $300M CMBS Loan Secured by Santa Monica Place Mall Faces ‘Imminent Default’

Artifact (known as Sageblan Investments until early last year) purchased the 247,000-square-foot, six-story garage from Tel Aviv-based Mishorim Real Estate Investments for $25 million in 2021, with the intention of operating it but later reimagining it as a multifamily building or hotel. The property is zoned for up to 800 residential units and 120 hotel rooms. 

Anil Basegmez, managing partner for Artifact, said in a statement that the “financing allows us the flexibility and time frame that we want to plan out the best path forward” for the site.

“My family office is delighted to work with Concord Summit and to be involved in the revitalization of Downtown Miami’s historic district,” Blutrich Chairman Gil Blutrich said in a statement. “With Blutrich Holdings overseeing the development sites for over 1,400 residential units, we are excited about the transformative impact on the area.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

255 NE First Street, Anil Basegmez, Bayfront Parking Garage, Concord Summit Capital, Gil Blutrich, Justin Neelis, Mishorim Real Estate Investments, Vertix Group, Artifact Group, Blutrich Holdings
Santa Monica Place shopping mall.
Finance  ·  Distress
Los Angeles

$300M CMBS Loan Secured by Santa Monica Place Mall Faces ‘Imminent Default’

By Brian Pascus
A rendering of 620 West 153rd Street.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Bank of Montreal Provides $117M to Chetrit Family to Refinance Harlem Tower

By Brian Pascus
A $39.9 million loan secured by the Tribeca Apartments in Washington, D.C., fell 60 days delinquent in March.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CRE CLO Distress Rate Surpasses 10%

By Mike Haas