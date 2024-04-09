Apple Signs 45K-SF Miami Office Lease: Reports 

Apple appears to be expanding its Miami footprint with a permanent office.

The tech giant signed a lease for 45,000 square feet of officd space at The Plaza in the wealthy Miami suburb of Coral Gables, according to Bloomberg, solidifying its existing presence in the city.

Completed in 2022, the mixed-use Plaza at 2901 Ponce de Leon includes 455,008 square feet of office space in two towers as well as the Loews Coral Gable Hotel. It was developed by Mexican firm Agave Holdings, better known for its Jose Cuervo tequila brand.

As of October, the 291,267-square-foot North Tower at the Plaza was 83 percent leased, leaving just enough space to fit one more tenant under 50,000 square feet.

Tere Blanca of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, who handles leasing at the property, declined to comment on the Apple deal. Apple and Agave Holdings could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple already had a presence in Miami, with a focus on its Latin American business and advertising, according to Bloomberg. It’s also building one of the largest Apple Stores in Downtown Miami in a stand-alone retail store surrounded by Miami Worldcenter towers.

Apple’s move to Miami follows that of fellow tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, the latter of which is reportedly looking for similarly sized office space.

