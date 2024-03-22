Washington Heights Landlord Turns Himself In After Arrest Warrant

The Washington Heights landlord wanted by city officials for abhorrent conditions in his residential properties will spend up to 60 days behind bars after he turned himself in Thursday.

Daniel Ohebshalom surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon and was ordered to be held at Rikers Island until he fixes nearly 700 violations at two residential buildings in Washington Heights, according to the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

“Slumlords in New York City are officially on notice,” HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. said in a statement. “Landlords in New York City will not get away with putting our families in unsafe, unhealthy and downright unlivable conditions.”

Last week, HPD secured an arrest warrant for Ohebshalom, who has repeatedly been on the public advocate’s 100 Worst Landlords list, after the unlivable conditions at 705 and 709 170th Street came to light in housing court.

City officials said the buildings were infested with mice and roaches, contained lead-based paint, and lacked self-closing doors, a fire hazard. In January 2023, HPD stepped in to make emergency repairs at the properties — fixing leaks, cleaning up mold and installing self-closing doors — totaling more than $48,000, according to HPD.

Ohebshalom failed to comply with the HPD emergency repair program, and a housing court judge ruled that Ohebshalom was on the hook for more than $3 million in civil penalties. In February 2023, Ohebshalom was held in criminal and civil contempt.

Because of that, the city took the move of issuing an arrest warrant for him, coordinating with law enforcement in California, where Ohebshalom lives, to bring him east.

A lawyer for Ohebshalom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

