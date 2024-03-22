Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: D.C.’s Biggest Office Sale of the Year

The top sales across the country from March 18 to March 22.

By March 22, 2024 10:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

This week, the nation’s capital saw its biggest office deal of the year so far with PRP Real Estate Investment dropping $323 million for the Market Square office complex. Elsewhere, a joint venture went into contract for a 24-building rent-stabilized portfolio spread across New York City for $180 million, a 40 percent loss for seller Sentinel Real Estate.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$323 million Market Square; Washington, D.C. PRP Real Estate Investments Blackstone and Columbia Property Trust N/A Office
$180 million 24-building rent-stabilized portfolio in New York City Alma Realty, PH Realty Capital and Rockledge Sentinel Real Estate N/A Multifamily
$37.1 million 5665 Dennis McCarthy Drive; Lebec, Calif. N/A Dedeaux Properties and Basis Investment Group N/A Industrial
$20.2 million 45 Suffolk Street Chinese-American Planning Council Gotham Organization N/A Commercial condominium

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

