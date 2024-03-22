Sales Deals of the Week: D.C.’s Biggest Office Sale of the Year
The top sales across the country from March 18 to March 22.
By The Editors March 22, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, the nation’s capital saw its biggest office deal of the year so far with PRP Real Estate Investment dropping $323 million for the Market Square office complex. Elsewhere, a joint venture went into contract for a 24-building rent-stabilized portfolio spread across New York City for $180 million, a 40 percent loss for seller Sentinel Real Estate.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$323 million
|Market Square; Washington, D.C.
|PRP Real Estate Investments
|Blackstone and Columbia Property Trust
|N/A
|Office
|$180 million
|24-building rent-stabilized portfolio in New York City
|Alma Realty, PH Realty Capital and Rockledge
|Sentinel Real Estate
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$37.1 million
|5665 Dennis McCarthy Drive; Lebec, Calif.
|N/A
|Dedeaux Properties and Basis Investment Group
|N/A
|Industrial
|$20.2 million
|45 Suffolk Street
|Chinese-American Planning Council
|Gotham Organization
|N/A
|Commercial condominium
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
45 Suffolk Street, 5665 Dennis McCarthy Drive, Market Square, Alma Realty, Basis Investment Group, Chinese-American Planning Council, Columbia Real Estate, Dedeaux Properties, Gotham Organization, PH Realty Capital, PRP Real Estate Investments, Rockledge, Sentinel Real Estate