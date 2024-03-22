Sales Deals of the Week: D.C.’s Biggest Office Sale of the Year

This week, the nation’s capital saw its biggest office deal of the year so far with PRP Real Estate Investment dropping $323 million for the Market Square office complex. Elsewhere, a joint venture went into contract for a 24-building rent-stabilized portfolio spread across New York City for $180 million, a 40 percent loss for seller Sentinel Real Estate.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.