Sales Deals of the Week: FPA Multifamily’s Buying Spree Isn’t Over Yet
The top five sales across the country from March 11 to March 15.
By The Editors March 15, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week kicked off with a $186 million deal in Downtown Los Angeles, where FPA Multifamily is apparently continuing its buying spree. The firm snapped up a 34-story luxury residential tower from CIM Group. Otherwise, New York dominated. Not one, but two homeless shelter sites changed hands in Queens and the Bronx. And in Brooklyn, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust acquired a 75 percent stake in a troubled residential development site on the banks of the Gowanus Canal.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$186 million
|888 South Hope Street; Los Angeles, Calif.
|FPA Multifamily
|CIM Group
|N/A
|Residential
|$79.2 million
|138-10 135th Avenue, Queens, N.Y.
|Crowne Partners
|GFI Capital Resources Group
|N/A
|Hotel
|$76.5 million
|459 Smith Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
|All Year Management
|N/A
|Residential development site
|$64 million
|951 Olmstead Avenue, Bronx, N.Y.
|Urban Resource Institute
|Heights Advisors
|N/A
|Homeless shelter
|$34.8 million
|291 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Midas Hospitality
|Hello Living and Aview Equities
|N/A
|Hotel
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 11 to March 15. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
