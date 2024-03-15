Sales Deals of the Week: FPA Multifamily’s Buying Spree Isn’t Over Yet

This week kicked off with a $186 million deal in Downtown Los Angeles, where FPA Multifamily is apparently continuing its buying spree. The firm snapped up a 34-story luxury residential tower from CIM Group. Otherwise, New York dominated. Not one, but two homeless shelter sites changed hands in Queens and the Bronx. And in Brooklyn, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust acquired a 75 percent stake in a troubled residential development site on the banks of the Gowanus Canal.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 11 to March 15. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.