Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: Nothing Under $100M

The top five financing deals from March 25 to March 29

By March 29, 2024 10:00 am
reprints
Finance deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

It’s been a big week for financings with none of the top five falling below $100 million. The top spot was claimed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital who secured $229 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities debt to refinance their Hilton property in Washington, D.C. That was followed by R&V Management and Trammell Crow Residential scoring a $200 million refinancing for a 600-unit multifamily development in Long Beach, Calif.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$229 million Morgan Stanley Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital 1919 Connecticut Avenue; Washington, D.C. Hotel CBRE's Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg and Lawrence Britvan
$200 million Kennedy Wilson R&V Management and Trammel Crow Residential Alexan West End; Long Beach, Calif. Residential CBRE's Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson, Morgan Frase, Tom Traynor and Adam Spengler
$172 million Bank OZK Turnberry One Park Tower; Miami Residential Berkadia's Alec Fox, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matt Robbins
$134 million Santander Bank and Related Fund Management Hudson Companies 975 Nostrand Avenue; Brooklyn Residential Cushman & Wakefield's Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft and Sebastian Sanchez
$133 million BHI Kolter Group The Dillon; Atlanta Residential N/A

Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Deutsche Bank Refis Vegas Hilton-Branded Hotels With $46M Loan
1919 Connecticut Avenue, 975 Nostrand Avenue, Alexan West End, Deals of the Week, One Park Tower, The Dillon, BHI, Clearview Hotel Capital, Hudson Companies, Kennedy Wilson, Kolter Group, Oaktree Capital Management, R&V Management, Related Fund Management, Santander Bank, Trammell Crow Residential, Turnberry
The Hampton Inn & Suites and a Home2 Suites (pictured) opened at 755 Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas in 2020.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Nevada

Deutsche Bank Refis Vegas Hilton-Branded Hotels With $46M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Santa Clarita, Calif., north of L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.
Finance  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

Greystar Lands $95M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Greater L.A.

By Greg Cornfield
Baccarat Residences.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Related Group Scores $328M From Bank OZK to Build Baccarat Residences in Brickell

By Julia Echikson