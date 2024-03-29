Finance Deals of the Week: Nothing Under $100M
The top five financing deals from March 25 to March 29
March 29, 2024
It’s been a big week for financings with none of the top five falling below $100 million. The top spot was claimed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital who secured $229 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities debt to refinance their Hilton property in Washington, D.C. That was followed by R&V Management and Trammell Crow Residential scoring a $200 million refinancing for a 600-unit multifamily development in Long Beach, Calif.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$229 million
|Morgan Stanley
|Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital
|1919 Connecticut Avenue; Washington, D.C.
|Hotel
|CBRE's Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg and Lawrence Britvan
|$200 million
|Kennedy Wilson
|R&V Management and Trammel Crow Residential
|Alexan West End; Long Beach, Calif.
|Residential
|CBRE's Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson, Morgan Frase, Tom Traynor and Adam Spengler
|$172 million
|Bank OZK
|Turnberry
|One Park Tower; Miami
|Residential
|Berkadia's Alec Fox, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matt Robbins
|$134 million
|Santander Bank and Related Fund Management
|Hudson Companies
|975 Nostrand Avenue; Brooklyn
|Residential
|Cushman & Wakefield's Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft and Sebastian Sanchez
|$133 million
|BHI
|Kolter Group
|The Dillon; Atlanta
|Residential
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
