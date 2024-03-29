Finance Deals of the Week: Nothing Under $100M

It’s been a big week for financings with none of the top five falling below $100 million. The top spot was claimed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital who secured $229 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities debt to refinance their Hilton property in Washington, D.C. That was followed by R&V Management and Trammell Crow Residential scoring a $200 million refinancing for a 600-unit multifamily development in Long Beach, Calif.

Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.