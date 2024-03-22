Finance Deals of the Week: $475M Warner Bros. HQ Financing

This week saw some blockbuster financings. First up, Worthe Real Estate Group and Stockbridge secured a $475 million fixed-rate mortgage for Warner Bros.’ new headquarters in Los Angeles. Next up, Jacob Chetrit and Stellar Management sealed a three-year extension for their $370 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan on Columbus Square in Manhattan.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.