Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: $475M Warner Bros. HQ Financing

The top five financings from March 18 to March 22.

By March 22, 2024 10:00 am
Finance deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week saw some blockbuster financings. First up, Worthe Real Estate Group and Stockbridge secured a $475 million fixed-rate mortgage for Warner Bros.’ new headquarters in Los Angeles. Next up, Jacob Chetrit and Stellar Management sealed a three-year extension for their $370 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan on Columbus Square in Manhattan.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$475 million Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley Worthe Real Estate Group and Stockbridge Second Century; Los Angeles Office Eastdil Secured
$370 million N/A Jacob Chetrit and Stellar Management Columbus Square; Manhattan Multifamily Iron Hound Management's Kevin Thompson
$71.5 million Deutsche Bank Panorama Holdings Panorama Tower; Charolette, N.C. Mixed-use Meridian Capital Group's Morris Betesh and Alex Bailkin
$46 million Bank United Affiliated Development 303 S Federal Highway; Hollywood, Fla. Multifamily N/A
$39.5 million Thorofare Capital and Peak Rock Capital Landmark Companies 2401 and 2601 East Meadows Boulevard; Mesquite, Texas Industrial Baybridge Real Estate Capital's Jay Miller, Spencer Miller and AJ Felberbaum

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

