Deutsche Bank Refis Charlotte Mixed-Use Tower With $72M Loan

Panorama Holdings has nabbed a $71.5 million loan to refinance a mixed-use property in Charlotte, N.C., Commercial Observer can first report.

Deutsche Bank (DB) supplied the loan on the sponsorship’s 17-story Panorama Tower project built in Charlotte’s Ballantyne Village neighborhood. The tower features a hotel, office space and rooftop restaurant.

Meridian Capital Group’s Morris Betesh and Alex Bailkin arranged the transaction.

Located at 14819 Ballantyne Village Way, the 2021-built Panorama Tower consists of a 186-room AC Hotel by Marriott, 114,820 square feet of office space, and a 9,190-square-foot rooftop restaurant offering sweeping views of Downtown Charlotte.

The property is next to a 535-acre master-planned community owned and operated by Northwood Investors featuring 4 million square feet of office space, four hotels and 4,500 multifamily units.

“Panorama Tower has been able to attract top-tier office tenants, which is a testament to the quality of the asset and the robust demand in the Ballantyne submarket,” Betesh said in a statement. “On the hotel front, the AC Marriott experienced an accelerated ramp-up period and has quickly established itself as the top-performing hotel in the submarket.”

Officials at Panorama Holdings did not immediately return a request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

