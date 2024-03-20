Finance  ·  Refinance
North Carolina

Deutsche Bank Refis Charlotte Mixed-Use Tower With $72M Loan

By March 20, 2024 12:19 pm
reprints
Panorama Tower was constructed in 2021. Photo: Meridian Capital Group

Panorama Holdings has nabbed a $71.5 million loan to refinance a mixed-use property in Charlotte, N.C., Commercial Observer can first report.

Deutsche Bank (DB) supplied the loan on the sponsorship’s 17-story Panorama Tower project built in Charlotte’s Ballantyne Village neighborhood. The tower features a hotel, office space and rooftop restaurant.

SEE ALSO: Fed Pauses Interest Rates for Fifth Straight Meeting, But Maintains Three 2024 Cuts

Meridian Capital Group’s Morris Betesh and Alex Bailkin arranged the transaction. 

Located at 14819 Ballantyne Village Way, the 2021-built Panorama Tower consists of a 186-room AC Hotel by Marriott, 114,820 square feet of office space, and a 9,190-square-foot rooftop restaurant offering sweeping views of Downtown Charlotte. 

The property is next to a 535-acre master-planned community owned and operated by Northwood Investors featuring 4 million square feet of office space, four hotels and 4,500 multifamily units. 

“Panorama Tower has been able to attract top-tier office tenants, which is a testament to the quality of the asset and the robust demand in the Ballantyne submarket,” Betesh said in a statement. “On the hotel front, the AC Marriott experienced an accelerated ramp-up period and has quickly established itself as the top-performing hotel in the submarket.” 

Officials at Panorama Holdings did not immediately return a request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

