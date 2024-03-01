Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: $165M Refi on Multifamily Properties

The top financings from Feb. 26 to March 1.

By March 1, 2024 10:00 am
Finance deal sheet
The deals continue as February comes to an end with a $165.7 million refinancing for three Ohio multifamily properties, a $150 million loan to acquire a six-state industrial portfolio, $106 million from New York City to fund a 100 percent affordable housing development in west Manhattan, and an iconic hotel in Long Beach, Calif., receiving $122 million to refinance and convert the historic property into residences.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$165.7 million Affinius Capital Thrive Companies 1444 City View Drive and 680 Civitas Avenue; Columbus, Ohio Residential N/A
$150 million Affinius Capital Ares Management Six property industrial portfolio Industrial N/A
$122 million X-Caliber Funding and CastleGreen Finance Pacific6 210 East Ocean Boulevard; Long Beach, Calif. Hotel N/A
$106 million New York City HPD and HDC Douglaston Development and Entertainment Community Fund 509 West 48th Street; New York Residential N/A
$89 million Columbia Pacific Advisors and Nuveen Green Capital VP Companies Six building mixed-use; Seattle Hotel, Residential and Retail N/A

Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

