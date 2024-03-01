Finance Deals of the Week: $165M Refi on Multifamily Properties

The deals continue as February comes to an end with a $165.7 million refinancing for three Ohio multifamily properties, a $150 million loan to acquire a six-state industrial portfolio, $106 million from New York City to fund a 100 percent affordable housing development in west Manhattan, and an iconic hotel in Long Beach, Calif., receiving $122 million to refinance and convert the historic property into residences.

Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.