Finance Deals of the Week: $165M Refi on Multifamily Properties
The top financings from Feb. 26 to March 1.
By The Editors March 1, 2024 10:00 am
The deals continue as February comes to an end with a $165.7 million refinancing for three Ohio multifamily properties, a $150 million loan to acquire a six-state industrial portfolio, $106 million from New York City to fund a 100 percent affordable housing development in west Manhattan, and an iconic hotel in Long Beach, Calif., receiving $122 million to refinance and convert the historic property into residences.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$165.7 million
|Affinius Capital
|Thrive Companies
|1444 City View Drive and 680 Civitas Avenue; Columbus, Ohio
|Residential
|N/A
|$150 million
|Affinius Capital
|Ares Management
|Six property industrial portfolio
|Industrial
|N/A
|$122 million
|X-Caliber Funding and CastleGreen Finance
|Pacific6
|210 East Ocean Boulevard; Long Beach, Calif.
|Hotel
|N/A
|$106 million
|New York City HPD and HDC
|Douglaston Development and Entertainment Community Fund
|509 West 48th Street; New York
|Residential
|N/A
|$89 million
|Columbia Pacific Advisors and Nuveen Green Capital
|VP Companies
|Six building mixed-use; Seattle
|Hotel, Residential and Retail
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
