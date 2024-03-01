Features
‘The Backstory’: Commercial Real Estate’s Turnover

It’s the busiest era of big-name turnover the industry’s seen this century.

By , and March 1, 2024 3:12 pm
HOBOKEN, NJ - FEBRUARY 19: The sun sets on the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City as people walk on a pier in the Hudson River on February 19, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Getty Images

More major names in commercial real estate than ever before this century are leaving positions — willingly or not — and switching jobs (and, in some cases, launching entirely new ventures). “The Backstory” podcast this week explores the trend with Commercial Observer editors Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham and Tom Acitelli. Big names, messy exits and a job market in transition — it’s all in the episode ahead.

SEE ALSO: Podcast: The 2024 South Florida Power List
