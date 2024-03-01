‘The Backstory’: Commercial Real Estate’s Turnover
It’s the busiest era of big-name turnover the industry’s seen this century.
By Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham and Tom Acitelli March 1, 2024 3:12 pmreprints
More major names in commercial real estate than ever before this century are leaving positions — willingly or not — and switching jobs (and, in some cases, launching entirely new ventures). “The Backstory” podcast this week explores the trend with Commercial Observer editors Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham and Tom Acitelli. Big names, messy exits and a job market in transition — it’s all in the episode ahead.