Sales  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Stream Realty Adds New Industrial Team in Northern Virginia

By March 7, 2024 4:50 pm
Andrew Hassett. Steve Cloud and Caulley Deringer. Photo: Stream Realty

Stream Realty Partners added a three-broker industrial team from Transwestern this week to help launch its Northern Virginia industrial operation. 

Caulley Deringer has been added as managing director, while Steve Cloud and Andrew Hassett were named vice presidents. Combined, the three have more than 70 years of experience in the field.

The trio will work with executive managing director Kyle Luby in the firm’s Tysons office.

“Their addition marks a huge opportunity for us to grow the platform and expand on the client relationships we have in other markets,” Luby said in a statement. “I am confident that each of them will play a crucial role in propelling Stream NoVA to new heights and broadening our impact in the region.” 

At Transwestern, the three specialized in industrial, flex and office, handling leasing and sales on both sides of transactions. 

“Stream’s growing industrial services platform and well-known enterprising spirit provide us with the means to leverage our collective expertise and enhance our offerings,” Deringer said in a statement. “Joining this forward-thinking company, committed to strategic expansion and investing in the right resources, enables us to unlock exponential opportunities, and deliver value to our clients and Stream.”

Stream has a portfolio of more than 21.5 million square feet of office and industrial in the D.C. region.   

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

Andrew Hassett, Caulley Deringer, Kyle Luby, Stream Realty Partners, Transwestern, Stream Realty
