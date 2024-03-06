Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Skyline Technology Solutions Expands in Glen Burnie, Md.

By March 6, 2024 11:57 am
reprints
Aviation Business Park. Photo: Cushman & Wakefield

Skyline Technology Solutions has renewed and expanded its footprint in Aviation Business Park, a three-building, 120,000-square-foot business park in Glen Burnie, Md.

The information technology company supports federal, state and local governments, as well as education and commercial sectors. Skyline renewed its 28,753-square-foot lease for its headquarters at 6956 Aviation Boulevard, and inked a new 16,001-square-foot flex lease at 6958 Aviation Boulevard. 

SEE ALSO: Private: Loss Support Organization Empathy Takes 6K SF in Flatiron District

St. John Properties owns the property, having acquired what was then an office-only park in 2023 for $13.3 million. Since that time, it has transformed 6958 Aviation Boulevard into an R&D building by adding drive-in doors and expanding the loading areas.

Skyline, which was formed 20 years ago, will use its new space to accommodate the growth it has seen in recent years. The rent was not disclosed, but Newmark’s most recent office market report listed average rents in the area at $19.63 per square foot.  

“Our company originally chose to establish our base of operations in the BWI Airport area because it afforded our employees easy access to State of Maryland offices in Annapolis and Baltimore City,” Jason Ross, Skyline’s vice president of corporate services, said in a statement. “The conversion of 6958 Aviation Boulevard into a configuration that could support office, warehouse, and logistics space provided the perfect solution.” 

The company will move into its new building in August.

Mike Roden of CBRE (CBRE) represented the client in the leases, while Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

6956 Aviation Boulevard, 6958 Aviation Boulevard, Aviation Business Park, Jason Ross, Lacey Johansson, Mike Roden, Skyline Technology Solutions, CBRE, St. John Properties
7200 Wisconsin Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
Maryland

Democracy International Relocating and Expanding in Bethesda

By Keith Loria
An office building in Manhattan.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Michael Kors Renews 203K-SF HQ at 11 West 42nd Street

By Abigail Nehring
217 North 10th Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Brooklyn Charter School Opening 51K-SF Williamsburg Campus at 217 North 10th Street

By Mark Hallum