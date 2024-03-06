Skyline Technology Solutions Expands in Glen Burnie, Md.

Skyline Technology Solutions has renewed and expanded its footprint in Aviation Business Park, a three-building, 120,000-square-foot business park in Glen Burnie, Md.

The information technology company supports federal, state and local governments, as well as education and commercial sectors. Skyline renewed its 28,753-square-foot lease for its headquarters at 6956 Aviation Boulevard, and inked a new 16,001-square-foot flex lease at 6958 Aviation Boulevard.

St. John Properties owns the property, having acquired what was then an office-only park in 2023 for $13.3 million. Since that time, it has transformed 6958 Aviation Boulevard into an R&D building by adding drive-in doors and expanding the loading areas.

Skyline, which was formed 20 years ago, will use its new space to accommodate the growth it has seen in recent years. The rent was not disclosed, but Newmark’s most recent office market report listed average rents in the area at $19.63 per square foot.

“Our company originally chose to establish our base of operations in the BWI Airport area because it afforded our employees easy access to State of Maryland offices in Annapolis and Baltimore City,” Jason Ross, Skyline’s vice president of corporate services, said in a statement. “The conversion of 6958 Aviation Boulevard into a configuration that could support office, warehouse, and logistics space provided the perfect solution.”

The company will move into its new building in August.

Mike Roden of CBRE (CBRE) represented the client in the leases, while Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord.

