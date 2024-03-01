NWF Renews Space in DC’s Metro Center

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) has renewed its lease at Metro Center, a 184,000-square-foot office building three blocks east of the White House in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

Located at 1200 G Street NW, the property was developed by Landow & Company in 1991, and they have owned it since.

The nonprofit NWF signed a 12,910-square-foot lease in the building in 2017, and decided to extend its term due to working out a longer term at a better rate, according to Cresa, which represented the tenant in the renewal.

“We leveraged favorable market conditions to renegotiate NWF’s lease, seizing the opportunity to deliver substantial cost savings and ensure an opportunity for growth and stability for the foreseeable future,” Erica King, a senior vice president with Cresa, told CO.

No other lease terms were revealed.

The NWF, a conservation education and advocacy organization, utilizes the space as its national advocacy center.

The building’s proximity to Capitol Hill and other government agencies was a key factor in staying in place, as it offers convenient access to stakeholders and decision-makers whom the organization deals with regularly, King added.

The property features a fitness center and conference rooms.

Other tenants in the building include counseling center Thrive, the Tax Executive Institute and law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick.



JLL’s Evan Behr and Meghan Murray represented the owner in the lease renewal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.