It’s hard to believe there was no professional football in Los Angeles less than a decade ago.

The NFL is now further entrenching itself in the entertainment capital of the U.S., and moving production of one of its popular talk shows from New York to Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported. The NFL Network’s show “Good Morning Football” will be neighbors with the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers — both of which are making their own massive landmark real estate deals and developments — at the league’s media headquarters next to the $5 billion SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood.

The show will be produced at The Kroenke Group’s 450,000-square-foot property less than a football field’s length away from the stadium, where the league has access to 214,000 square feet of office space and nearly 75,000 square feet of studio space, including five soundstages and a podcast studio.

“Good Morning Football” will go on hiatus after its final show March 29 at SportsNet N.Y.’s studios at 4 World Trade Center in Manhattan, and will return in the summer or during the next NFL preseason in L.A.. The NFL is also planning a separate two-hour extension of the series with a different series title to be sold in syndication and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

The show’s move west comes as the NFL rolls off another record-setting season, highlighted by a Super Bowl with more than 123 million viewers, the most-watched sports television program in history, according to Nielsen data cited by THR. It also comes amid speculation over the possible media merger between the NFL’s media arm and a different company, such as Burbank-based Disney and ESPN.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.