New Operator Will Revive Rosslyn City Center Food Hall

American Real Estate Partners (AREP) has partnered with local hospitality company Mothersauce Partners to reopen a 30,000-square-foot food hall in Rosslyn City Center in Arlington, Va.

Upside on Moore will replace the previous food hall, called Assembly, which closed March 1. It opens Tuesday with an initial lineup of six local vendors with a mix of cuisines, as well as a coffee shop and a bar. The space, which spans two floors and an outdoor terrace, has a total capacity of nine vendors and 475 seats, per a spokesperson for AREP, which owns the property.

Vendors include D.C. stalwarts Ghostburger and Stellina Pizzeria; Laoban Dumplings and Lucky Danger from award-winning chef Tim Ma; taqueria La Michoacana; and Kam and 46, which offers Hawaiian and Filipino fare and which started off as a food truck.

The food hall will have a mix of permanent vendors and temporary stalls to showcase local institutions as well as upstarts in six-month rotations, Mothersauce founder Nick Freshman told Arlington Magazine.

Mothersauce is behind a variety of venues throughout the D.C. region, including several coffee shops, The Eleanor bowling lounges, and the City-State Brewing Company, which houses a brewery and a taproom in the District.

The food hall is in the 22-story Rosslyn City Center office building at 1700 N Moore Street above the Rosslyn Metro Station. AREP purchased the 409,148-square-foot building from Carr Properties in 2019, and has invested $35 million in positioning it for the post-pandemic work environment. Other retail at the property includes Panera Bread, Gold’s Gym and a Chase bank branch.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Assembly closed. The venue, which opened in 2021, was operated by Chicago-based DMK Restaurants and run by Morton’s Steakhouse scion David Morton. Perhaps the timing — DMK signed the lease during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — might have been its undoing.

