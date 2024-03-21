Dallas-based capital markets firm Greysteel has a new investment sales senior director in Nigel Crayton, who will help oversee the company’s Washington, D.C., office.

Crayton, 30, has been at Greysteel since 2020, starting as a senior investment associate and working his way up through the firm, with a focus on mid-Atlantic multifamily sales.

Crayton previously held roles at commercial brokerage Marcus & Millichap and real estate firm Bozzuto, where he worked in investment sales and leasing, respectively.

“It feels great to get recognition for my work and it shows the younger people on the team the results of hard work and sacrifice,” Crayton told Commercial Observer. “We have a very unique team here, young and dynamic, and I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to chase bigger and better deals with them in the years ahead. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Crayton is heavily involved in Greysteel’s company culture, and is a founding member of its CRE Black Professionals Network, which launched in 2023. He’s also a Greysteel President’s Club Award winner and regular guest on the company’s podcast series.

“Nigel is a skilled professional who can navigate some of the most difficult transactions,” said Greysteel Senior Managing Director W. Kyle Tangney in a statement. “His understanding of property operations, investor executions, and structuring of the capital stack are unique attributes that have set him apart within the industry. He is a tremendous person who I’ve had the privilege of seeing execute at the highest of levels.”

Though headquartered in Texas, Greysteel has 15 other offices around the country, including in Bethesda, Md., on the outskirts of D.C. Last month, the firm facilitated a five-year, fixed-rate loan of $18.3 million toward the refinancing of a 126-key hotel in Blacksburg, Va., across the street from Virginia Tech University.

