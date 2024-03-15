Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Brooklyn Resi Tower With $108M Loan 

By March 15, 2024 10:33 am
The Shoreline project in Brooklyn. Photo: Dwight Capital

Commercial real estate investors Solomon Rubin and Chesky Rosen have landed a $108.2 million bridge loan to refinance a new high-rise apartment building in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate real estate investment trust of Dwight Capital, provided the loan on The Shoreline, a 31-story multifamily development along Gravesend Bay scheduled to debut this year. Loan proceeds will be used to refinance prior debt and provide capital to complete construction and lease-up. 

SEE ALSO: $523B in Multifamily Loans Mature in Five Years; Five Cities At Risk: Report

Located at 2230 Cropsey Avenue in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood, the 248-unit building will feature apartments ranging from studios to two-bedrooms along with 28,610 square feet of retail space. Property amenities will include a pool, fitness center, game room, and lounge with a sky deck. 

The property was designed by Hill West Architects and constructed by NY Developers & Management

Officials for Dwight, Rubin and Rosen did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Chesky Rosen, Solomon Rubin, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Hill West Architects
