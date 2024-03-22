Gregory Bielli, president and CEO Tejon Ranch Company (TRC), plans to retire from his post at the end of 2024 after more than a decade in the position.

The company credits Bielli for leading the integration of its planning, entitlements, construction, sales and leasing of all classes of real estate. Under his tenure, the company also secured legislative land use entitlements and additions for the four mixed-use master plans on the 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch, the firm’s principal asset approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and one of the biggest sections of private land in California.

Bielli oversaw sales, development and reacquisition of more than 5.5 million square feet of industrial and commercial space in the 1,450-acre Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, which is home to distribution centers for companies such as Ikea, Caterpillar, Dollar General, Famous Footwear and L’Oréal. Other achievements include the construction and opening of The Outlets at Tejon and the recent groundbreaking of the first residential project, according to TRC.

“Serving for the past 10 years as president and CEO of this amazing company has been a true honor and privilege,” Bielli said in a statement. “I feel very fortunate that we, as a team, have been able to accomplish so much for our shareholders and this one-of-a-kind historic ranch.”

Bielli will serve as a senior adviser to TRC through 2025 to help the company transition to the next president, and will also retain his seat on the board of directors after his retirement.

