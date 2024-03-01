Bobby’s Bagels Relocates in Oakton, Replaced by Pho 85

Vietnamese restaurant Pho 85 will replace Bobby’s Bagels Cafe at Hunter Mill Plaza in Oakton, Va., Commercial Observer has learned. Bobby’s Bagels, which closed in February after five years, is relocating and reopening elsewhere in Oakton.

Pho 85 inked a 2,235-square-foot lease at the 40-year-old mixed-use center, owned by Fairfax, Va.-based A.J. Dwoskin & Associates, which developed the property in 1984.

Bobby’s Bagels is headed to the nearby Oakton Shopping Center, a 113,000-square-foot retail center at 2914 Chain Bridge Road, where it will open a similarly-sized store in March.

Pho 85 is a newcomer to the region, while Bobby’s Bagels has several locations in Northern Virginia.

The 62,400-square-foot Hunter Mill Plaza consists of 42,600 square feet of retail space and an additional 19,800 square feet of office space. Located at 2946 Chain Bridge Road, Hunter Mill Plaza has a tenant roster that includes Dunkin’, Mountain Kim Martial Arts, Wells Fargo and Luciano Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria.

A.J. Dwoskin & Associates has more than 1.4 million square feet of property in the Washington, D.C., region, including a dozen retail centers in Northern Virginia.

Its portfolio includes Dominion Hills Centre, an 18,821-square-foot center in Arlington; Jermantown Square, a 49,887-square-foot center in Fairfax; and the 71,525-square-foot Springfield Plaza in Springfield.

Fronting Chain Bridge Road, Hunter Mill Plaza is in an area with a population of more than 266,000 people, with an average household income of $165,241, according to data from the owner’s website.

Requests for comment from the owner and tenants were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.