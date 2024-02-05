Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Värde Partners Provides $61M Construction Takeout Loan on Miami Apartments

By February 5, 2024 5:26 pm
reprints
A rendering for The Kavista in El Portal, Fla. Photo: JLL

Barrington Brothers has secured $60.9 million of construction takeout refinancing for its nearly complete multifamily development in Miami-Dade County, the developer announced Monday afternoon.  

Värde Partners supplied the two-year, floating-rate loan on Barrington Brothers’ 282-unit The Kavista in El Portal, Fla. The development, just north of Miami, is slated for completion by the end of February. 

SEE ALSO: Multifamily Occupancy Takes a Hit in Several Markets

“We look forward to a long-term partnership with Barrington Brothers as they launch a well-amenitized property in the vibrant Miami market,” Jim Dunbar, head of real estate lending at Värde, said in a statement. 

Barrington Brothers previously inked a $60 million construction loan from Trez Capital in early 2022, The Real Deal reported at the time. The Miami-based developer acquired two lots for the development site through an affiliate in 2013 for nearly $1.2 million combined, and received approval from El Portal’s Village Council in May 2020, according to TRD

JLL (JLL) arranged the transaction with a capital markets debt advisory team led by Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Maddy McMillen.

Located at 495 NE 83rd Street, the property will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, a coworking lounge, a theater, a fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations.

“We are looking forward to this next phase as we begin welcoming our new tenants in the coming weeks,” Kenneth Barrington, managing director with Barrington Brothers, said in a statement.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Jim Dunbar, Kenneth Barrington, Maddy McMillen, Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo, Barrington Brothers, JLL, Trez Capital, Värde Partners
Jacksonville experienced the third-largest percentage drop in multifamily occupancy in late 2023.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Multifamily Occupancy Takes a Hit in Several Markets

By Mike Haas
A&R Kalimian Realty’s The Aire property on 200 West 67th Street in Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Upper West Side Luxury Tower Aire Trades for $265M

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Nine East 33rd.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Baltimore

HH Fund Scores $65M Refinancing for Baltimore Student Housing 

By Keith Loria