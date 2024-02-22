Wells Fargo, Warby Parker and residential brokerage Uswoo Realty have all signed leases for retail space at the newly completed 8 Court Square residential tower in Long Island City, Queens.

In the largest of the three deals, Uswoo, a brokerage that helps Chinese students find housing in the city, took 3,500 square feet across the ground floor and basement of the building at 27-10 44th Drive, according to landlord broker Winick Realty Group.

SEE ALSO: Legal Tech Platform Litify Leaving Brooklyn for 185 Madison Avenue

Asking rent for the space was $110 per square foot, according to a Winick spokesperson, who didn’t provide the lengths of the leases.

Wells Fargo also took roughly 3,000 square feet for its first Queens branch in the connected one-story retail building at the corner of Jackson Avenue and 44th Drive. Next door in the same building, eyeglasses seller Warby Parker took 2,000 square feet along Jackson Avenue.

Asking rents for both spaces were $150 per square foot.

Winick’s Steven Baker and Thomas Galo represented developers Werwaiss Properties and Rose Associates in all three transactions. Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Weld and Mitzi Flexer handled the deal for Uswoo.

Spokespeople for Winick and C&W didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

The 20-story building at 8 Court Square includes 157 apartments, 48 of which were rented through the city’s housing lottery last year. The building currently has studio listings starting at $3,478 per month and one-bedrooms starting at $4,400, according to StreetEasy.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com