Wellness Hub Tribe Inks Full-Building Lease in Baltimore

Tribe, a fitness and wellness company, has signed a 6,000-square-foot lease to occupy the entire building at 107 East Preston Street in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

The company will open at the two-story building in April. The rent was not disclosed, but MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services’ most recent retail market report for the area lists the average rent at $18.31 per square foot.

Constructed in 1900 and renovated in 2015, the building is owned by MCB Real Estate, which acquired the property in 2021.

The building’s last tenant was Charm City Yoga, which vacated its space last year. The property includes a lounge area, a full kitchen, private showers and changing areas. It sits just south of Interstate 83 near the University of Baltimore, about 1.5 miles north of the city’s downtown area.

Tribe is co-owned by Lola Manekin, Barri DeFrancisci and Gary Grisham. The wellness studio will offer fitness classes, mixed martial arts, dance, yoga and what the company calls healing programs, including infrared sauna and cold plunges.

“With the volume and variety of boutique health and wellness concepts available in the marketplace, it can be difficult and confusing for consumers to choose what best fits their specific needs and matches their philosophy,” DeFrancisci said in a statement. “Tribe leverages elements of Chinese medicine to guide our teachings and offerings, and it is a priority to embody these concepts and offer experiences that are greater than themselves.”

Patrick Smith and Chris Boland of MacKenzie represented the landlord in the deal. It was not immediately clear who represented the tenant.

