Sale Deals of the Week: Senior Living Portfolio Trades for $1B
The top five sales across the country from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.
By The Editors February 16, 2024
Amid a slowing investment sales market, the safe bets appear to be senior living projects, affordable housing and schools. Welltower acquired 3,900 senior living apartments in the Pacific Northwest for nearly $1 billion from Affinity Living Communities, notching the largest deal of the week. Howard County Housing Authority in Maryland acquired a 240-unit rental complex in Ellicott City for $63 million, followed on our list by a much smaller, $24 million sale for a senior care facility in Van Nuys, Calif.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$969 million
|25-property portfolio in the Pacific Northwest
|Welltower
|Affinity Living Communities
|N/A
|Senior Living
|$339 million
|1201 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.
|CoStar Group
|JBG Smith (JBGS) and PGIM Real Estate
|N/A
|Office
|$63 million
|3411 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, Md.
|Howard County Housing Authority
|CREC Real Estate
|N/A
|Residential
|$48 million
|17985 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, Fla.
|Elysee Investment Company
|The Klompus family
|Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern
|Retail
|$24 million
|6700 Sepulveda Boulevard, Van Nuys, Calif.
|California Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
|Pinnacle Holdings of Florida
|Avison Young's Peter Sherman
|Senior Living
Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.
