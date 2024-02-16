Sale Deals of the Week: Senior Living Portfolio Trades for $1B

Amid a slowing investment sales market, the safe bets appear to be senior living projects, affordable housing and schools. Welltower acquired 3,900 senior living apartments in the Pacific Northwest for nearly $1 billion from Affinity Living Communities, notching the largest deal of the week. Howard County Housing Authority in Maryland acquired a 240-unit rental complex in Ellicott City for $63 million, followed on our list by a much smaller, $24 million sale for a senior care facility in Van Nuys, Calif.

