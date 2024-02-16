Sales
Washington DC

Sale Deals of the Week: Senior Living Portfolio Trades for $1B

The top five sales across the country from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

By February 16, 2024 10:00 am
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

Amid a slowing investment sales market, the safe bets appear to be senior living projects, affordable housing and schools. Welltower acquired 3,900 senior living apartments in the Pacific Northwest for nearly $1 billion from Affinity Living Communities, notching the largest deal of the week. Howard County Housing Authority in Maryland acquired a 240-unit rental complex in Ellicott City for $63 million, followed on our list by a much smaller, $24 million sale for a senior care facility in Van Nuys, Calif.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$969 million 25-property portfolio in the Pacific Northwest Welltower Affinity Living Communities N/A Senior Living
$339 million 1201 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va. CoStar Group JBG Smith (JBGS) and PGIM Real Estate N/A Office
$63 million 3411 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, Md. Howard County Housing Authority CREC Real Estate N/A Residential
$48 million 17985 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, Fla. Elysee Investment Company The Klompus family Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern Retail
$24 million 6700 Sepulveda Boulevard, Van Nuys, Calif. California Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Pinnacle Holdings of Florida Avison Young's Peter Sherman Senior Living

Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Lease Deals of the Week: 300K-SF Queens Film Studio Lease
