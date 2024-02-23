Finance Deals of the Week: $111M Loan for Houston Residential Tower
The top financings from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.
The deals continue through February, as several large loans have closed. There’s a $111 million loan on a luxury Houston residential tower and JPMorgan Chase and First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) loaned a $75 million on a new Manhattan residential and retail building.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$111 million
|Northwind Group
|Pelican Buildings and Ember Group
|5656 San Felipe Street; Houston
|Residential
|CBRE's John Fenolgio and Brock Hudson
|$65 million
|Argentic Investment Management
|Lightstone and Cerberus Capital Management
|360 Independence Avenue; Harrisburg, Pa.
|Industrial
|JLL's Peter Rotchford, Andrew Scandalios, Michael Pagniucci, Tyler Peck, John Plower and Ryan Cottone
|$27 million
|Petros Pace Financial
|Melrose Ascension Capital and Q Investment Partners
|633 S. LaSalle Street; Chicago
|Residential
|N/A
Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
