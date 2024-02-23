Finance
Finance Deals of the Week: $111M Loan for Houston Residential Tower

The top financings from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.

By February 23, 2024 10:00 am
Finance deal sheet
The deals continue through February, as several large loans have closed. There’s a $111 million loan on a luxury Houston residential tower and JPMorgan Chase and First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) loaned a $75 million on a new Manhattan residential and retail building.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$111 million Northwind Group Pelican Buildings and Ember Group 5656 San Felipe Street; Houston Residential CBRE's John Fenolgio and Brock Hudson
$65 million Argentic Investment Management Lightstone and Cerberus Capital Management 360 Independence Avenue; Harrisburg, Pa. Industrial JLL's Peter Rotchford, Andrew Scandalios, Michael Pagniucci, Tyler Peck, John Plower and Ryan Cottone
$27 million Petros Pace Financial Melrose Ascension Capital and Q Investment Partners 633 S. LaSalle Street; Chicago Residential N/A

Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

