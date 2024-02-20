Club Space Operator Inks Office Lease in Downtown Miami

For Space Invaders, it’s a party in the front and an office in the back.

The company behind Miami’s Club Space nightclub signed a 7,788-square-foot office lease at the Centro tower in Downtown Miami. The agreement is five years long with a five-year renewal option, according to Urban Core’s Shai Ben-Ami and Linn Ahsberg, who brokered the transaction.

Located at 151 Southeast First Street, the 37-story mixed-use building features 352 condo units in addition to offices and ground-floor retail space. One floor is managed by spec office operator Clear Spaces, Space Invador’s landlord.

Another tenant of Clear Spaces at Centro is Jetset Modern Pilates, which opened a 2,253-square-foot studio last year after signing a 10-year lease.

A representative for Urban Core and Space Invaders did not immediately respond to requests to inquiries about the tenant’s previous office.

In 2016, Space Invaders’ Davide Danese, Coloma Kaboomsky, and David Sinopoli took over Club Space, which opened in 2000 toward the northern end of Downtown Miami, repositioning it as one of the most sought-after nightclubs in the city.

Club Invaders’ offerings have grown to include the III Points music festival and outdoor concert venue Factory Town. In 2019, EDC operator Insomniac purchased a majority stake in the company.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.