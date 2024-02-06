Robert Futterman Returns to Newmark After 2019 Termination

Robert Futterman has taken an advisory role at Newmark (NMRK) after a four-year hiatus from the business, Commercial Observer has learned.

Futterman is re-emerging after being fired from his own eponymous firm, RKF, back in May 2019 after he was arrested in Austin, Texas, for possession of marijuana and was later seen at a conference in Los Angeles behaving strangely.

Newmark had purchased RKF earlier that year.

The industry veteran is now four years sober, sources said.

Jared Epstein of Aurora Capital Associates shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption “Happy to report that this retail legend is back!” and Newmark confirmed the news.

“Newmark has appointed Robert Futterman as an adviser to support the Retail Brokerage Group,” Newmark said in a statement. “Futterman will leverage his extensive knowledge of the retail sector and expertise in industry trends to provide real estate advisory and consulting services to our retail professionals.”

Futterman started his new role last week, sources said. He could not be reached for comment.

With additional reporting by Cathy Cunningham.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commericalobserver.com.