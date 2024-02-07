Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

LA Developer Buys Aging Coconut Grove Rental for $11M

By February 7, 2024 12:41 pm
reprints
Photo: Colliers

L.A.-based developer Philip Rahimzadeh paid $10.9 million for an aging multifamily building in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Called Casa Linda, the six-story building houses 45 units at 3300 South Dixie Highway, just north of Bird Avenue. The 54,316-square-foot building, constructed in 1972, sits on 0.7 acres.

SEE ALSO: Bolour Associates Gets Go-Ahead to Build Housing Near UCLA’s Planned Research Park

The sale closed in five days, with Rahimzadeh using a 1031 tax exchange, which allows buyers to defer capital gains taxes, according to ColliersVirgilio Fernandez, who brokered the transaction.

The seller, Trizel Commercial Real Estate, had purchased the property for $1.9 million in 2001. 

Rahimzadeh plans to renovate the existing building and raise the “below-market rents,” according to Fernandez. 

“The buyer opted to enter the South Florida market, attracted to our favorable business climate and robust fundamentals, a sharp contrast to the elevated taxes, high prices, and rent control prevalent in California and other states,” the broker said in a statement.

In L.A., Rahimzadeh is the managing director of Core Development Group, which specializes in repositioning aging buildings. In July, the investor listed a Tuscan-style mansion in Bel-Air for $37 million, according to the Robb Report

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

Casa Linda, Philip Rahimzadeh, Core Development Group
2424 Veteran Avenue
Development  ·  Development Rights
Los Angeles

Bolour Associates Gets Go-Ahead to Build Housing Near UCLA’s Planned Research Park

By Nick Trombola
Placentia-Linda Hospital
Sales  ·  life sciences
Los Angeles

UCI Health to Buy Four Tenet Healthcare Hospitals in SoCal for Nearly $1B

By Nick Trombola
Miami Beach, Florida, Biscayne Bay water, Edgewater Midtown high rise skyline with Julia Tuttle Causeway Bridge.
Sales  ·  Land
Florida

Peruvian Developer Buys Second Edgewater Development Site in 12 Years

By Julia Echikson