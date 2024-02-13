Leases  ·  Office
California

Orange County Signs 70K-SF Office Lease in Santa Ana, Calif.

By February 13, 2024 11:24 am
reprints
1700 East St. Andrew Place
Orange County's lease at 1700 East St. Andrew Place late last year brought landlord Drawbridge Realty's leasing activity to nearly 570,000 square feet in 2023, per the firm. Drawbridge Realty

Officials for California’s Orange County have signed a large new lease in Santa Ana, landlords Drawbridge Realty announced Monday. 

The county in late December signed the 15-year, 70,000-square-foot lease at 1700 East St. Andrew Place, which is one block west of California State Route 55, though the lease price was not disclosed. JLL (JLL) represented Orange County in the deal, while CBRE (CBRE) represented Drawbridge.

SEE ALSO: Wegmans Chairman Signs Deal for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Former UWS Space

We look forward to welcoming the county this summer following the completion of interior improvements to customize the space for their particular needs,” Mike Embree, Drawbridge’s managing director and senior vice president, said in a statement.

San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty specializes in long-term leases of office and research properties to large corporations. Orange County’s lease brought Drawbridge’s portfolio-wide leasing activity to just below 570,000 square feet last year, according to the firm.

Leasing activity in Orange County was on the mend late last year after a difficult few years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it still lags behind pre-pandemic levels. Activity in the last quarter of 2023 grew by 10 percent compared to the previous quarter, though leasing still displayed a nearly 3 percent decline year-over-year and remained below the five-year annual average, according to a recent market report from JLL

One notable transaction in the county was Optima Tax Relief’s signing in November of a 40-month, 38,000-square-foot lease at Griffin Towers in Santa Ana. A joint venture between Barker Pacific Group and Kingsbarn Realty Capital owns the towers, though did not disclose the financial terms of the lease. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1700 East St. Andrew Place, Barker Pacific Group, Griffin Towers, Kingsbarn Realty Capital, Mike Embree, Optima Tax Relief, CBRE, Drawbridge Realty, JLL, Orange County
The opening of Wegmans’ first New York City location attracted more than 25,000 shoppers.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Wegmans Chairman Signs Deal for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Former UWS Space

By Mark Hallum
A contestant plays a computer game during an e-sports gaming tournament.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Korean Video Game Company Signs Rare Office Lease in Hollywood, Calif.

By Nick Trombola
230 Fifth rooftop bar
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

230 Fifth Owners Opening 15K-SF Rooftop Bar at 520 Eighth Avenue

By Mark Hallum