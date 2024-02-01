NewPoint Brings in Grandbridge Execs to Bolster DC Office

NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired four high-level managers from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, including three who have been named managing directors.

Senior Managing Directors Paul Aanonsen and Patrick Brown have joined the firm as managing directors in NewPoint’s Washington, D.C., office, which serves a national client base. Additionally, Jake Tinordi was named vice president and senior transaction manager in D.C.

NewPoint also added 30-year vet John Stewart as a senior managing director of its recently opened Denver office. He previously spent a decade at Grandbridge, where he managed the firm’s Denver office.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Aanonsen comes to the company from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, where he spent 14 years, most recently as senior vice president. Over his career, he also worked for Prudential Mortgage Capital.

“We are thrilled to be part of an entrepreneurial organization like NewPoint that’s dedicated to providing innovative new capital solutions,” Aanonsen told Commercial Observer. “With a dynamic agency platform, flexible bridge lending platform, and impressive leadership roster, the decision to join NewPoint was an easy one.”

Brown also joined NewPoint from Grandbridge, where he spent 17 years working in multifamily production. Prior to that, he worked in client relations at Wells Fargo Institutional Lending.

“We are excited to hit the ground running, introducing our existing clientele to NewPoint’s robust capabilities and using our experience across the several market cycles to help owner-operators overcome today’s market challenges,” Brown told CO.

Combined, Aanonsen and Brown have closed more than $8 billion in financing over the past 14 years.

Both offices will focus on originating multifamily loans through NewPoint’s Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA and proprietary platforms, as well as sourcing multifamily financing through third-party capital channels such as insurance companies, pension funds, banks, credit unions, debt funds and other providers.

“Paul, Patrick, John, and their teams bring cycles of experience, a diverse network of clients and lending partners, and an astute understanding of the capital landscape,” David Brickman, NewPoint’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Their approach aligns perfectly with NewPoint’s drive to offer the best service and most comprehensive financing solutions in the industry, and I look forward to seeing what they will achieve with the support of our platform.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.