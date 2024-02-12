New Orleans Gourmet Coffee Shop Percolates in Alexandria

PJ’s Coffee, a long-running New Orleans-based gourmet coffee shop, has inked a lease at South Alex, a low-rise apartment complex that is part of a 10-acre neighborhood development in Alexandria, Va., Commercial Observer has learned.

Delivered in 2023, the South Alex building was developed by Combined Properties and consists of approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space and 400 apartments.

Founded with a single shop in New Orleans in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, PJ’s Coffee is now owned by New Orleans Brew and has 15 franchises throughout the U.S., including locations in Orlando, Dallas and McKinney, Texas.

The new outlet will be located at 2803 Poag Street, at the base of the apartment building, and is the first Virginia location for the brand.

“PJ’s Coffee is a concept we feel confident will thrive at South Alex,” Jon Shartar, senior vice president at Combined Properties, told CO. “They’ve proven themselves in several markets and share our vision for creating a unique sense of place in the Alexandria community.”

The retail component is anchored by an Aldi grocery store.

Davis Paone of Resolut RE represented the tenant in the lease, while Austin Hersh and Sebastian Restifo of H&R Retail represented the landlord.

