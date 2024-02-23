Finance
New York City

Maverick Secures $247M of Signature CRE Loans from Blackstone-Led Venture

By February 23, 2024 5:59 pm
reprints
Blackstone offices in New York City.
Blackstone offices in New York City. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Private equity fund manager Maverick Real Estate Partners has grabbed a $247 million piece of Signature Bank (SBNY)’s commercial real estate loan portfolio awarded to a Blackstone (BX)-led joint venture in December.

The acquisition by Maverick involves eight properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, Bloomberg Law reported.  The specific buildings or property types were not revealed. 

SEE ALSO: U.S. Commercial Real Estate Foreclosures Up 97% From Last Year, 17% Month-to-Month

The Maverick purchase comes just over two months after Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Blackston Real Estate Income Trust, Rialto Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board secured a 20 percent stake in Signature’s $17 billion CRE loan book with a winning bid of $1.2 billion. Last month, Blackstone indicated plans to sell roughly $1.8 billion of the Signature loans it won in December. 

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in December when the Blackstone-backed bid was selected that the CRE portfolio consisted of more than 2,600 first-mortgage loans on retail, market-rate multifamily and office properties located primarily in the New York metropolitan area. Roughly 90 percent of the loans are fixed rate with low in-place coupons and strong in-place debt service coverage, according to the FDIC.

Representatives for Maverick did not immediately return a request for comment. A Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.  

Federal Deposit insurance Corp., Blackstone, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Maverick Real Estate Partners, Rialto Capital Management, Signature Bank
Empty storefront shop with "For Lease" signs are seen on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Finance  ·  Distress
National

U.S. Commercial Real Estate Foreclosures Up 97% From Last Year, 17% Month-to-Month

By Greg Cornfield
Self-storage lockers.
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

Self-Storage Supply Expected to Plunge: Report

By Brian Pascus
Finance deal sheet
Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: $111M Loan for Houston Residential Tower

By The Editors