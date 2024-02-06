InventWood Outgrows U of Maryland Incubator, Sets Sights on Frederick Industrial Park

InventWood, a startup involved in creating sustainable materials, inked an 88,971-square-foot industrial lease at 5971 Jefferson Station Court, part of the newly developed Lincoln West industrial park in Frederick, Md.

Founded in 2016 and based in College Park, Md., InventWood creates cellulose-based material and nanotechnology that are environmentally sustainable. The company was looking for a new space as it has outgrown its incubator space at the University of Maryland.

Kristin Rebeck, a vice president of KLNB, advised InventWood during its search for a new home, looking across the entire Washington, D.C., region for the perfect space. Site selection included diverse spaces ranging from old factories to sawmills, and even undeveloped sites, she said.

“This is a perfect example of how having the right tenant adviser can ensure the successful navigation of any challenge,” Rebeck told Commercial Observer. “And in this case, we faced zoning considerations, a scarcity of industrial inventory in the region, escalating rental rates, and finding landlords able to accommodate InventWood’s unique requirements, but in the end we found an ideal solution and were able to secure the best facility.”

Lincoln West, a two-phase development by Lincoln Property Company and UBS Realty Investors, opened last year. The 216,028-square-foot Phase I is at 6051 Jefferson Station Court. The 228,000-square-foot Phase II that will hold InventWood’s new office also includes buildings at 5961 and 5981 Jefferson Station Court.

InventWood recently received a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for its manufacturing launch scheduled for sometime early next year.

“We spoke to Kristin almost daily, discussing our expansion strategy, plans for horizontal growth, and why we believe so deeply in our technologies,” Josh Cable, InventWood’s CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Lincoln Property Company’s Brent Prossner and Kyle Bell represented ownership in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.